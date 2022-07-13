Mexican takeaway in Burnley awarded four-star food hygiene rating

A Mexican takeaway in Burnley has been awarded a four-star food hygiene rating following a visit by inspectors.

Urban Burrito, Royle Road, Burnley, Lancashire was given the score of four last month.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", two star means "some improvement is necessary", three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good".

Urban Burrito, Royle Road, Burnley, has been awarded a four-star food hygiene rating

The inspection found the hygienic handling of to be ‘generally satisfactory’, while the management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of the facilities were both rated ‘good’.

