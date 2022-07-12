But she has made an extraordinary comeback, after losing her home and business when the pandemic hit, to open own little fashion shop in Burnley that is going from strength to strength.

"I want women to see that, whatever age you are, you can achieve your dreams, nothing is impossible and I am living proof of that.

"At the age of 55 I could easily have sat back and give in but I didn't and it was the best move I ever made."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeanette Chapman has fulfilled her dream to open her own business, Dress Up, in Burnley Market Hall

Originally from Padiham Jeanette left the UK at the age of 20 to become a nanny in Canada. After 10 years she returned home but still had wanderlust so she moved to Spain with her family, spending 10 years in Tenerife and Lanzarote, bringing up her two sons on her own.

Jeanette said: "I worked to put my eldest son through private school before he came back to England to go to university."

Indulging her passion for fashion Jeanette ran clothes parties from her home in Spain but when the pandemic hit she lost everything.

Jeanette Chapman at her stall, Dress Up, in Burnley Market Hall which she opened in December

She came back to Lancashire and, thanks to support from her sons, was able to reignite her dream and Dress Up, based in Burnley Market Hall opened in December.

And Jeanette has a following of loyal customers from the age of 18 to 80.

She added: " I love my little business and the response has been terrific. I firmly believe that women of all ages, shapes and sizes should be able to wear beautiful clothes that are stylish without costing a fortune.

" I love helping customers choose outfits, giving them advice and tips."

Jeanette has almost 500 followers on her business facebook page and the website is ready to launch soon.

And nothing can wipe the smile off Jeanette's face.