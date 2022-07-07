Star-studded line-up announced for return of Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

Running from August 26 – 28, more than 50 artists will perform over the three-day festival at The Colne Muni, Mini Muni and Pendle Hippodrome.

Multi-award winning Ian Siegal presents B.L.U.E.S. heads up a sensational bills, which also includes Blues' Godfather Geno Washington, who is embarking on his farewell tour after seven decades in the business; one of the UK's if not the world's hottest contemporary blues guitarists Aynsley Lister; legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne; UK rock band FM who have toured the world with the likes of Status Quo, Bon Jovi, Tina Turner and Foreigner; as well as Nine Below Zero, highly regarded as "one of the best blues bands around today."

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival takes place in Colne over the August Bank Holiday weekend

The full line-up can be found at www.colneblueslineup.com.

Individual day and full festival tickets are available for the event, with day tickets priced at between £30 and £40, and the full weekend ticket priced at £100, including access to all the venues.

Children under 12 are also able to attend the concerts free of charge with a paying adult, while festival camping passes are also available for the Colne and Nelson Rugby Club site.

Peter Barton, artistic director for The Great British R&B Festival, said: "It's a very, very strong line-up. We've got six concerts taking place at Colne Muni and Pendle Hippodrome over the weekend. Each individual gig has got between seven to 12 bands on per day/night and that equates to less than £4 per band, which is ridiculously cheap!

"It's the last chance to see some of these bands and where can you go for a Friday night out with a festival environment for just £30?"

Coun. Mary Thomas, chair of Colne Town Council, said: "It's very important for the council and for our local businesses that the Rhythm & Blues Festival is back on. We haven't been able to hold it for two years due to Covid-19, so it's going to be bigger and better in 2022.

"This festival is unique. Colne is a small mill town in East Lancashire, but it is absolutely banging on August Bank Holiday weekend and the line-up which we have got this year is absolutely tremendous and we can't wait to welcome everybody to our town."

Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of development at main sponsors Barnfield Construction, said: "We are extremely proud to be sponsors once again for the Great British R&B Festival, it's a great family event and we look forward to being here for the weekend."