Star-studded line-up announced for return of Colne's Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival

Running from August 26 – 28, more than 50 artists will perform over the three-day festival at The Colne Muni, Mini Muni and Pendle Hippodrome.
Multi-award winning Ian Siegal presents B.L.U.E.S. heads up a sensational bills, which also includes Blues' Godfather Geno Washington, who is embarking on his farewell tour after seven decades in the business; one of the UK's if not the world's hottest contemporary blues guitarists Aynsley Lister; legendary 70s folk-rock pioneers Lindisfarne; UK rock band FM who have toured the world with the likes of Status Quo, Bon Jovi, Tina Turner and Foreigner; as well as Nine Below Zero, highly regarded as "one of the best blues bands around today."
The full line-up can be found at www.colneblueslineup.com.
Individual day and full festival tickets are available for the event, with day tickets priced at between £30 and £40, and the full weekend ticket priced at £100, including access to all the venues.
Children under 12 are also able to attend the concerts free of charge with a paying adult, while festival camping passes are also available for the Colne and Nelson Rugby Club site.
Peter Barton, artistic director for The Great British R&B Festival, said: "It's a very, very strong line-up. We've got six concerts taking place at Colne Muni and Pendle Hippodrome over the weekend. Each individual gig has got between seven to 12 bands on per day/night and that equates to less than £4 per band, which is ridiculously cheap!
"It's the last chance to see some of these bands and where can you go for a Friday night out with a festival environment for just £30?"
Coun. Mary Thomas, chair of Colne Town Council, said: "It's very important for the council and for our local businesses that the Rhythm & Blues Festival is back on. We haven't been able to hold it for two years due to Covid-19, so it's going to be bigger and better in 2022.
"This festival is unique. Colne is a small mill town in East Lancashire, but it is absolutely banging on August Bank Holiday weekend and the line-up which we have got this year is absolutely tremendous and we can't wait to welcome everybody to our town."
Tracy Clavell-Bate, head of development at main sponsors Barnfield Construction, said: "We are extremely proud to be sponsors once again for the Great British R&B Festival, it's a great family event and we look forward to being here for the weekend."
Alongside the strong event line-up, there will also be a number of other activities taking place in Colne including The Official Fringe, which will showcase a blend of the finest UK blues acts and local artists in pubs and clubs around the town, while family-fun entertainment and great #shoplocal offers will also be available.