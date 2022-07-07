Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson, the new minister without portfolio

Mr Stephenson, who was previously the Minister for Transport, overseeing the ambitious HS2 rail project, also previously held ministerial positions in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.

The role of the minister without portfolio includes contributing to the government’s policy and decision making processes. He will attend Cabinet in the new position.

Mr Stephenson, an avowed long-term ally of Mr Johnson, was one of few ministers not to resign recently as the Prime Minister was hit with a number of resignations, choosing to remain tight-lipped.