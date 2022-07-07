Mr Stephenson, who was previously the Minister for Transport, overseeing the ambitious HS2 rail project, also previously held ministerial positions in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the Department for International Development.
The role of the minister without portfolio includes contributing to the government’s policy and decision making processes. He will attend Cabinet in the new position.
Mr Stephenson, an avowed long-term ally of Mr Johnson, was one of few ministers not to resign recently as the Prime Minister was hit with a number of resignations, choosing to remain tight-lipped.
He broke his silence when he Tweeted this morning to say: “I have loyally supported our last three Prime Ministers and our party in delivering for our country. Now that Boris Johnson has decided to resign we must ensure a smooth transition so we may continue to do so.”