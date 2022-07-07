Mr Stephenson, the Minister of Transport, remained steadfastly loyal to the Prime Minister as a clutch of Ministers resigned over the last two days, and remained tightlipped while others critcised their leader over his handling of the Chris Pincher sexual assault allegations.

The Pendle MP publicly backed the PM at the beginning of June over the ‘Partygate’ scandal, and refused to resign this week over the latest controversy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

However, in a statement on Twitter this morning, he said: “I have loyally supported our last three Prime Ministers and our party in delivering for our country. Now that Boris Johnson has decided to resign we must ensure a smooth transition so we may continue to do so.”