Pendle MP and staunch Borish Johnson ally Andrew Stephenson calls for 'smooth transition'

Staunch ally of Boris Johnson, Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has made his first comment on the position of the Prime Minister who this morning has announced he will resign.

By Dominic Collis
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 10:22 am
Thursday, 7th July 2022

Mr Stephenson, the Minister of Transport, remained steadfastly loyal to the Prime Minister as a clutch of Ministers resigned over the last two days, and remained tightlipped while others critcised their leader over his handling of the Chris Pincher sexual assault allegations.

The Pendle MP publicly backed the PM at the beginning of June over the ‘Partygate’ scandal, and refused to resign this week over the latest controversy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

However, in a statement on Twitter this morning, he said: “I have loyally supported our last three Prime Ministers and our party in delivering for our country. Now that Boris Johnson has decided to resign we must ensure a smooth transition so we may continue to do so.”

The Prime Minister has indicated he will remain in office until the autumn but a leadership contest is expected before.

