Mr Stephenson, a long-time ally of the Prime Minister, Tweeted his support for Johnson earlier today after it emerged that a confidence vote will be held today after MPs triggered a ballot.

The vote was triggered after at least 54 Conservative MPs asked for it. However, at least 180 Conservative MPs - a majority - will have to vote against the PM tonight, if he is to leave office.

Mr Stephenson, the Minister of State for Transport, Tweeted today: “The Prime Minister, who won a massive mandate from the British people less than three years ago, has my full support in today’s vote. He delivered Brexit, delivered on vaccines and has delivered unprecedented ‘Levelling Up’ funding for Pendle.”

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has pledged his support to Prime Minister Boris Johnson