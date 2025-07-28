Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, Courteeners tribute acts all set for Burnley Festival in the Park
Burnley’s Festival in the Park promises a packed day of music, entertainment and family friendly fun in Queen’s Park this Saturday.
Running from noon to 9pm, the event will feature a lineup of top tribute acts, including Fleetwood Shack performing Fleetwood Mac classics, the Duran Duran Experience, I Am Gallagher bringing a taste of Oasis, Appy Mondays doing the Happy Mondays proud, The Cortinas, and Leeann’s Morisette.
Visitors can expect live music all day, and food and drink vendors, all set in one of Burnley’s most loved green spaces.
Organisers Madge Nawaz and Craig Kennedy said: “The response to our In the Park events so far has been incredible. This weekend, we’ve got some of the UK’s top tribute acts – from Fleetwood Mac and Duran Duran to Oasis, Alanis Morissette and the Happy Mondays. Whether you’re into classic rock, Britpop or ‘90s anthems, there’s something for everyone. So, bring your picnic blankets, settle in, and soak up a full day of live music and festival atmosphere.”
Tickets are available through Skiddle. Free entry for under 13s.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.