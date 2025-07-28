Oasis, Fleetwood Mac, Courteeners tribute acts all set for Burnley Festival in the Park

By John Deehan
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:44 BST
Burnley’s Festival in the Park promises a packed day of music, entertainment and family friendly fun in Queen’s Park this Saturday.
placeholder image
Beat-Herder Festival 2025 in your words

Running from noon to 9pm, the event will feature a lineup of top tribute acts, including Fleetwood Shack performing Fleetwood Mac classics, the Duran Duran Experience, I Am Gallagher bringing a taste of Oasis, Appy Mondays doing the Happy Mondays proud, The Cortinas, and Leeann’s Morisette.

Festival in the Park is taking place in Queen's Park, Burnley, this weekend.placeholder image
Festival in the Park is taking place in Queen's Park, Burnley, this weekend.

Visitors can expect live music all day, and food and drink vendors, all set in one of Burnley’s most loved green spaces.

Organisers Madge Nawaz and Craig Kennedy said: “The response to our In the Park events so far has been incredible. This weekend, we’ve got some of the UK’s top tribute acts – from Fleetwood Mac and Duran Duran to Oasis, Alanis Morissette and the Happy Mondays. Whether you’re into classic rock, Britpop or ‘90s anthems, there’s something for everyone. So, bring your picnic blankets, settle in, and soak up a full day of live music and festival atmosphere.”

Tickets are available through Skiddle. Free entry for under 13s.

