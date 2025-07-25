1 . DJ Greg Wilson

I remember playing here at Toil Trees in 2014. I know I've played here before that, I just can't remember when. And then I was at Trash Manor basically year on year. It's a great festival, and you know, the crowd that comes in - I like the fact it's a northern crowd, it's always a good crowd. It's a very vibey festival, one that people are always up for. It's such a necessary festival as well; it's the main one in the region. The guys behind it have brought it up from the roots, too. It's not like a group of business people have come along and said, 'Let's make a festival'. So what they have achieved has been phenomenal; it's brilliant. Photo: NA