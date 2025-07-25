A lot has changed since Beat-Herdershire first welcomed its merry band of ravers back in 2005. But two things definitely haven’t: the blood, sweat and tears that go into transforming this small patch of Ribble Valley into something unforgettable – and the incredible support from the thousands who show up, mid-July, year after year.
We spoke to a few people on site to find out what they think makes Beat-Herder so special.
Tickets for Beat-Herder 2026 – taking place Thursday, July 16 to Sunday, July 19 – go on sale Thursday, July 31.
1. DJ Greg Wilson
I remember playing here at Toil Trees in 2014. I know I've played here before that, I just can't remember when. And then I was at Trash Manor basically year on year. It's a great festival, and you know, the crowd that comes in - I like the fact it's a northern crowd, it's always a good crowd. It's a very vibey festival, one that people are always up for. It's such a necessary festival as well; it's the main one in the region. The guys behind it have brought it up from the roots, too. It's not like a group of business people have come along and said, 'Let's make a festival'. So what they have achieved has been phenomenal; it's brilliant. Photo: NA
2. Bobbi Depasois and Paul Roberts (K-Klass)
We've had so many incredible experiences here over the years. We've done stuff in the Factory, we've done the Fortress, we've DJ'ed in the trees, on the main stage. There are so many good arenas. It's different to every other festival; there's so much attention to detail. It's run by people who love what they do, that aren't interested in money. It started off as a free party in the woods and the spirit of that is still very much alive today. There's heart and soul in this event and for us as artists, we truly do feel part of it now. Photo: NA
3. Jess, Becky, and Lois
We absolutely love Beat-Herder!! Photo: NA
4. Suzie and Silv (Leeds)
It’s our second time at Beat-Herder, and we really love the small, intimate, and friendly atmosphere. You don’t find that at many festivals these days, especially with so much still going on. Photo: NA
