If you drive down Dockray Street in Colne, you could be mistaken for thinking that the huge former mill on the corner is just that - an old mill – but step inside and a whole world is hidden behind the doors providing fun for all the family.

The Fun House – known for many years as Earnies – is first and foremost known as a roller rink. People travel from all over to roller skate on the impressively large floor with quirky interior decoration - but there are still many in the local area who do not know that the business is on their doorstep. Or exactly how much more there is inside its doors.

Manager LeAnn, who is well known for her dedication to the business, has made the jump into being co-owner with business partner Bobby, who previously was known for running the dessert bar with wife Georgia. The couple continue to do so, with Bobby taking on extra responsibilities as new co-owner with LeAnn.

LeAnn, said: “I’m in a bubble with being the co-owner and manager, but I still can’t believe it when people pop their head round or come to a party and say they’ve not heard about us before.

The Fun House in Colne

“Then there’s the equally huge downstairs space. I run a baby and toddler group with soft play and bouncy castle and refreshments on Tuesdays and Fridays for just £4. Downstairs also houses Earnies Dessert Bar, Busterz takeaway, pool tables and arcade games, and a weekly car boot sale.

“It can feel a bit intimidating as it is a lot of space to fill, but we’ve definitely made amazing progress since opening in 2019. Our parties are booked months in advance and I’m working hard to open a crazy golf. We’re dedicated to make sure we’re known as an all-day venue for all ages - we’re not just a skate rink.”

As well as running the overall business with LeAnn, Bobby runs the dessert bar with his wife Georgia, whilst Tony is operations manager and described by LeAnn as “the heart of the business”.

Bobby says: “The business community is fantastic in Colne and we all support one another. We host the Holidays Activities and Food (HAF) programme to provide food and activities to young people and we also host charity events.

“In a few weeks, Granny’s Kitchen is also moving in from Colne Market, both as a cafe and our new in-house events caterer. We’ve been chosen to hold the Christmas Markets to ensure poor weather doesn’t put off visitors. That’s definitely a benefit to having all of this space, and we’re accessible, with toilets on both levels.

A space for the community

LeAnn is proud of how The Fun House partners with local community groups and businesses.