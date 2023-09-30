News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Fire engines from Barnoldswick and Earby attended a multi-car accident in Colne Road, Earby

Two fire engines from Barnoldswick and Earby attended a multi-car accident in Colne Road, Earby, on Friday evening.
By Dominic Collis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire and rescue personeel used a gas monitor and worked to make the scene safe following the accident which took place at around 8-30pm.

Two casualties were handed into the care of the North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for two hours and 15 minutes.

It is not known at this stage what caused the accident which led to some disruption.

Related topics:EarbyBarnoldswickFire