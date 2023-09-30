Fire engines from Barnoldswick and Earby attended a multi-car accident in Colne Road, Earby
Two fire engines from Barnoldswick and Earby attended a multi-car accident in Colne Road, Earby, on Friday evening.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire and rescue personeel used a gas monitor and worked to make the scene safe following the accident which took place at around 8-30pm.
Two casualties were handed into the care of the North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for two hours and 15 minutes.
It is not known at this stage what caused the accident which led to some disruption.