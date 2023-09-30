Two fire engines from Barnoldswick and Earby attended a multi-car accident in Colne Road, Earby, on Friday evening.

Fire and rescue personeel used a gas monitor and worked to make the scene safe following the accident which took place at around 8-30pm.

Two casualties were handed into the care of the North West Ambulance Service. Crews were in attendance for two hours and 15 minutes.