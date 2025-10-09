Milltown Brothers are returning to Colne Muni for triumphant homecoming gig

By John Deehan
Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:01 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 12:03 BST
Beloved indie band Milltown Brothers are set to make a triumphant return to their hometown this winter.
Read More
The Milltown Brothers’ Matthew Nelson on new album, new book, and making new mem...

Following their comeback in August 2023 with a sold-out show at The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge, the band, which has been on a thrilling resurgence of late, are performing live at The Muni Theatre, Colne, on Friday, December 5.

Recent highlights include sell-out gigs throughout 2024, their first London appearance in two decades, and a triumphant main stage return at the Shiiine On Festival. And the momentum didn’t stop there. Milltown Brothers continued to impress with standout performances at London’s Lexington and the iconic 100 Club, plus a prestigious appearance at Manchester Gorilla as part of Tim Burgess’s May 2025 Merch Market.

The Milltown Brothers are playing the Muni Theatree in Colne, on Friday, December 5.
The Milltown Brothers are playing the Muni Theatree in Colne, on Friday, December 5.

Now, the band is coming home to Colne; ready to celebrate their journey with fans old and new. The homecoming coincides with the release of their brand-new album, Boogie Woogie, which dropped in September to widespread excitement from fans and critics alike.

The Milltown Brothers homecoming gig promises an unforgettable night of anthemic tunes, energy, and nostalgia; a true celebration of one of Colne’s finest musical exports.

An early bird offer is now live for The Muni show, with the first 200 tickets priced at just £15 – but fans are urged to act fast before they sell out. Book online at www.themuni.co.uk or call 01282 661234.

