It’s a rare thing – a Milltown Brothers record release.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s also a remarkable one: the fact that five bandmates, five close friends, are still releasing music some 36 years after their debut EP in 1989, Coming From the Mill.

Tomorrow, the Colne indie favourites return with their sixth studio album, Boogie Woogie. The album follows a string of triumphant live shows, including sold-out launch nights at Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre, festival main stages, and a packed Manchester Gorilla night as part of Tim Burgess’s Merch Market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the buzz, Nigel Wood’s new book, And Jesus Danced (Twice) – The True Story of the Milltown Brothers came out last month, charting the band’s metroric rise from Lancashire beginnings to the “much ignored demise”.

The Milltown Brothers.

We caught up with singer Matthew Nelson to talk about the album, their journey, and why 2025 is shaping up to be one of the band’s most memorable years yet.

Your new album Boogie Boogie is out on Friday. What can fans expect from this record compared to previous albums?

I think we've tried to make a more upbeat record, not that the others were particularly downbeat. But this one we wanted to record it live, so we spent a lot of time rehearsing at Groove Studios, which is in Burnley. We really like the sound of the studio, the sound of the space we were rehearsing in, and so we talked to Chris who owns it and basically asked him if he could set up a sort of way of doing it, where we could record the songs live. So we feel that we've got an album that's more married to what we do live as opposed to an album sounding record, which sometimes we look back on and think well it's not quite as good as we create when we do it in a live setting. That was number one. And number two, we wanted it to be a bit of fun. You know, there's a lot going on in the world, and we wanted to be sort of a distraction to that. We see ourselves now as minstrels going out to entertain people, and that's how we want to do it. We don't want to think too much about it; we want to write songs that entertain and go and do some shows that put smiles on faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I was going to ask about Chris Lewis, who you mentioned there - who obviously owns Groove Studios in Burnley. How important is it for that local connection as well? Is that something that you thought about beforehand?

Matthew Nelson from the Milltown Brothers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Definitely. We really support what Chris does; he's important for a lot of bands around the area, giving them a place to play. We've always been proud of Burnley and where we're from. We've always talked about it. We've had [specially made] Milltown/Burnley shirts, we've connected with the club. When we were sort of doing things back in the early 90s, we would try and talk about the town and, you know, we had things like Time Out London magazine come up to watch us, and interview us at Turf Moor. We'd be on the pitch with the players. We've always had a good connection with the area, and we've tried to push that as much as possible. Your gig in Hebden Bridge in 2023, a sort of comeback gig that was described as a 'sold out banger'. What was it like getting back on stage after a while away from it?

It was very, well a bit weird. Basically, one of the band had a bit of a health scare so we thought, let's do some gigs. We've always been together and we've always done albums through the years, but we thought we've never really done a lot of gigs in the last 20 years. So we thought we'd give it a go. We tested the water with Hebden Bridge and we were just really pleased and surprised with how many people turned up and how good it was. The feeling was really amazing, so we've continued to do it and on the back of that obviously we thought, well, we're always writing songs so why don't we do another album, and that's really where it led to.

Do the Northern, I guess homecoming type of gigs, carry a different kind of energy compared to maybe abroad or other parts of the country? Yeah, I mean there's definitely pressure when you go to London for sure. We always felt it a bit when we were in Manchester, that you're a bit under the microscope – the fact that you have to deal with things like music journalists – not that that matters to us anymore. So, yeah, you do feel more comfortable, more at home, when you're playing around the area you're from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did growing up in and around Colne, Burnley, living in the area, how did that influence your music? And does it continue to influence your music now in 2025?

I suppose it does. I mean I try not to look at the lyrics too much when I'm writing. They just kind of come; you put them down and it's for everyone else to take what they can from them. But I'm sure it's all influenced by where we grow up, and raising a family here, and what that involves is definitely all part of it.

You broke onto the scene in 1989 with the EP Coming From The Mill. You went on to share bills with Nirvana, obviously had the headline show where Oasis supported you – who went on to do OK. Do you look back on those times with fondness? Or is there a feeling of, maybe not regret, but missed opportunities?

I think if we're all being honest, yeah. We had a great time getting there, and we had a great time while we were there, albeit brief. You look at the bands we were playing with – Nirvana, Oasis, Blur – they didn't just go on to be successful, they were huge. And obviously we didn't get any of that; we kind of fell away. So there's always a bit of 'what could have been', but at the same time, when I look at it now I think, you know what, we've had a great time. We've all had a great life, we've all got family, kids, and all the rest of it, and we're all healthy. And we still enjoy getting together and playing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Wood's book – And Jesus Danced (Twice) – the true story of the Milltown Brothers came out recently. And that charts your journey with a lot of unseen stories and rare photos. Was it strange looking back?

It was, yeah. We didn't commision the book, Nigel wanted to do it. At first we were like 'hmm' – and my son even said, what are you going to call it, 'I've not heard of them either'. You know, we had a minor hit back in 1991, but Nigel thought there was a story there about the fact we're still doing it, and what we've been through together. Through the process, he would then come and talk to us and get as much information as possible. He was very detailed in his research, he really put his heart and soul into it. And so yeah, you end up going back to places that you haven't really thought about for a long time. So it was quite strange.

Was there a point back then where your career went one way when you thought it could have gone another way? Was there a singular moment?

The singular moment that we think, well what we're blaming it on, is we were in the charts [with third single Here I Stand] – they used to do midweek charts – and we like 30 and we were told, get in the Top 20 you're on Top of the Pops, and then you’re maybe Top 10, or at least top half of the charts. And so we were listening to the charts on the Sunday expecting to be at least Top 25, but then we got down to like four and we weren't. So we were thinking, 'What's going on'. And what happened was we were kicked out of the charts because one of the sales team – we'd done a signing here in Burnley actually – and he was putting sales through and they weighted us out of the charts. So that was a moment I think where we would have either gone on to be much bigger. But then we went to America and it didn't really work out in America either. So I think that was the point when it flipped from being on an upward trajectory to going down. We never really recovered from that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, new album, new book, you’ve already played a number of live gigs; what can fans expect from this year and also as we look into 2026?

We're not prolific [when it comes to recording albums] . We have our lives now and this is not something we're going to do full time. But when we do it, we're all in. And it's all the same people. That's one thing; when we get back together, you just become who you were when you were 20. That's the fun bit. And we enjoy playing. And people have turned up and been really, really amazing to us – turning up, cheering the songs. So, we would like to do more gigs, we would like to do some festivals. And then maybe try and get another recording out a bit quicker because I think we're averaging about one every six or seven years at the moment.

At least they're still coming out though

Yeah, and we genuinely really like the songs and really like the way we've done it. And I really think the album's really strong, so it's going to be good playing these new songs and hopefully people will enjoy listening to them.