Nominations for the first-ever Culture Burnley Awards will close in under two weeks.

The awards, which will take place at the Mechanics on Thursday, September 5, are being run by Burnley Leisure and Culture and will look to celebrate the town’s cultural organisations and individuals.

Nominees must be Burnley-based or have delivered work of significant impact in the borough between April 1, 2022, and March 31, 2024. Nominations are open until Saturday, June 22, and can be submitted through www.blcgroup.co.uk/culture-burnley-awards

What are the categories at the Culture Burnley Awards?

The awards are free to enter, and the eight categories and eligibility criteria are as follows:

Youth award – for outstanding 13 to 25-year-olds who show significant talent and potential within any of the cultural and creative sectors.Talent promotion – for behind-the-scenes role models, giving their time and energy (paid or unpaid), to teach and support others to develop their cultural and creative skills.Cultural partnership – to recognise outstanding collaborations between the culture and any other sector(s) such as education, commercial, leisure and health that are delivering cultural projects, events or activities.Community award – for individuals, groups or organisations actively working to support communities to help them to overcome barriers via cultural and creative activities.Event award – recognising an outstanding cultural festival, performance or event in any discipline that has taken place between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2024.Independent creative award – for individuals in any field who are creating excellent, original work and/or supporting and influencing the development of culture in the borough.Cultural organisation – for organisations of any size delivering inspirational and innovative activity. This includes museums, galleries, dance schools, music schools, heritage organisations, educational establishments and more.Volunteer award – recognising the valuable contribution of those who volunteer their time to support or deliver cultural experiences. Open to any age and any discipline.

High-profile platform

BLC’s cultural manager Charlotte Steels said the awards would provide a high-profile platform to celebrate the very best the borough has to offer. “Venues, organisations and individuals across Burnley have been delivering excellent cultural events, projects and activities for years.

“Traditionally, we’re not good at celebrating our success, or shouting about our achievements. Whether large organisations, or individuals from the community who are volunteering their time, we have some wonderfully dedicated and talented people who deserve recognition. The awards will be a high-profile platform to showcase and celebrate the very best the borough has to offer as we plan for Burnley’s Year of Culture in 2027.”