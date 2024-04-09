Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The indie-rock four-piece are releasing a second debut single this Friday – ‘Hold On’, which will be followed up by a single release party at the Venue in Colne on Saturday.

The band, which now comprises Harrison Baldwin (vocals and rhythm guitar), Jack Simpson (lead guitar), Ryan Gilmour (bass guitar), Cain Buck (drums), wanted a fresh start following changes to the line-up.

The Stride

‘Hold On’ was recorded by Ed Hall at All Silk recording studios, and features Charlie Thomson on backing vocals and Bailey Pearson on drums.