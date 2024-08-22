Colne preparing to host 33rd Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival this bank holiday weekend

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:34 BST
Colne will be transformed this weekend, as the 33rd Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival takes place.

Some of the finest rhythm and blues artists around will perform across the Bank Holiday Weekend, with the likes of Dom Martin, Matt Schofield, Chantel McGregor, Ian Siegal, Dave Arcari and The Cinelli Brothers all featuring.

Performances will take place from Friday evening until the early hours of Monday morning in the three main venues, the Pendle Hippodrome, The Exchange Project Stage and the Fort Vale sponsored Little Theatre Acoustic Stage.

Annabel Lewis, Jonathan Nixon and Jenny McAndrew from main sponsors Barnfield Construction ahead of Great British Rhythm and Blues Festival in Colne

The weekend will get underway with a special tribute to Blues legend Victor Brox on Friday night in the Pendle Hippodrome. The evening will be headlined by Victor's daughter, Kyla Brox, one of the nation’s best soul-blues singers.

The Official Fringe will also be a big draw over the weekend, with hundreds of performances in venues across the town.

There will also be activities for all the family including street performers, a funfair, buskers, food vendors.

