Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Time goes by when you’re the driver of a train...” as I discovered when I took a scenic ride on Thompson Park’s famous miniature railway.

Operated and maintained by a fleet of volunteers aged from 16 to 85, the Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society, founded in 1990, invited me down to their base in the park ahead of the railway’s 25th anniversary next year.

I discovered from chairman Richard Walker how the seeds for a permanent miniature railway were sown at Burnley College when friends on a model engineering course there hit on the idea in the late 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After other local locations – Barrwofrd, Nelson and Rawtenstall – hit the buffers, it was decided that Edwardian Thompson Park would host the railway and following a National Lottery grant plus local fund-raising, the railway was built in phases with the official opening taking place in 2005.

Volunteers of the Burnley and Pendle Miniature Railway Society at Thompson Park in Burnley

Richard said: “For many years, the Society operated a 400 yard portable seven and a quarter gauge track at local events using a small electric locomotive.

“All the proceeds raised by operating the portable track were put back into the society in a bid to secure a site for a permanent railway.”

Amazingly, I’d never ridden this wonderful route before through Burnley’s beautiful parkland and one of the society’s youngest volunteers, 16-year-old Emily Edwards was only too happy to drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As our video shows, the journey snakes its way through a vista of glorious green, taking in the sights and sounds of Thompson Park, complete with charming little flourishes including a “station” at Bank Hall Meadows and “The Milburn Loop” in memory of one of the original volunteers.

The miniauture railway has log proved popular with local people, from 8 to 80, but did you know that it has also attracted visitors from around the world? Indeed, only very recently, a family travelled from London especially to ride the railway.

Emily, one of the youngest members of the society, said: “My friends think I’m weird but I love volunteering. My boyfriend Mickauley is also a volunteer and has been coming down since he was a little boy.

“I enjoy how we all work as a team to get stuff done. It’s like a bygone era.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mickauley Myers (17) revealed he hopes one day to become a train driver by profession, but also loves maintaing the little fleet.

And that fleet includes a mixture of steam, battery and petrol engines, including a tram, all of which are a hit with visitors.

The railway operates from the last weekend in March to the last weekend in September on Saturdays and Sundays and on Wednesdays during the local summer holidays.

Prices are £1 for under-16s and £2 for adults with £5 for a family ticket. Wristbands cost £5 for unlimited use all day and there is a Super Saver £10 ticket for 12 rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The railway also hosts a number of themed events with this Sunday inviting youngsters to come dressed as their favourite superhero.

A charity weekend is held at the end of September which has seen a number of local chairities helped over the years.