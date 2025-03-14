Burnley’s very own celebrity, Jordan North, will return back to his Lancashire roots for a music festival in September.

Jordan will perform at the 2025 iMEP Music Festival in Accrington on Friday, September 19th. Jordan will join B*Witched, Chesney Hawkes and BBC Radio Lancashire presenter Graham Liver on the Friday night line-up for the two-day festival, with Clean Bandit, Sam Ryder and Marvin Humes all featuring on the Saturday.

A runner up in hit TV reality show ‘I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ in 2020, the show made Jordan a household name when he constantly spoke about his love for Burnley FC and coined the phrase ‘happy place’ for Turf Moor. Jordan has been passionate about radio from an early age, with stints including three years at community radio station Preston FM and a part-time role on the radio station at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. In May 2011, Jordan won Bauer Media’s ‘Star of 2011 Competition’ and presented a month of shows for Hits Radio.

Presenting gigs on Capital FM followed and after starting to work behind-the-scenes at BBC Radio 5 Live, he was announced as part of the new weekend line-up on BBC Radio 1 in 2018. Also a popular podcast host and TV presenter, Jordan made the big move to Capital Radio to host the Breakfast Show in April 2024 with Chris Stark and Sian Selby, recently hosting his first ever Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium.

The two-day festival, organised by iMEP International Music Event Production, will take place at Accrington Cricket Club. Tickets are on sale via Ticketmaster, with weekend pass and individual day general admission tickets available. Friday tickets are priced at £40, Saturday tickets at £65 and a weekend pass is £95.