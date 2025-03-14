A Burnley tanning salon owner was thrilled to be among the top four in the UK in a prestigious competition.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We may not have won, but to be placed in the top four in the country was absolutely amazing,” said Becky McLeod who owns Coal Clough Tanning Centre.

Being named in the prestigious national Beauty and Aesthetics Awards has given the business a tremendous boost for Becky, who only opened the doors less than two years ago. “It’s fantastic to be recognised by the professionals in the industry, “ said Becky (38).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky McLeod, the owner of the Coal Clough Tanning Centre with her daughter Sophie (16)

The resurgence in popularity of sunbeds, particularly among young adults, means the business generally is booming again.

Becky said: “There are more guidelines today and we always advise people on safe times to use them. They are ideal for someone who wishes to build a base tan if they are going on holiday abroad.”

Along with the help of her roofer husband Lee, her son Laighton (18) and her dad Tony, who is retired, Becky transformed the former hair salon into her dream business. But she admits it took her a while to get where she is today. “I studied hair and beauty at Nelson and Colne College but left after a year as all my friends were out all the time as they were earning money and I wanted to join them, “ said Becky.

The mum of four started working in childcare but, after having her first two children, Laighton (18) and 16-year-old Sophie, she changed careers and went into sales. “I sold insurance for boilers until I had my youngest child, Minnie, who is three, and really enjoyed it, “ said Becky. “It was a lot more interesting than it sounds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky McLeod in her aeshetics studio at her business, Coal Clough Tanning Centre in Burnley

It was only when she went back to where it all started that Becky realised she wanted to pursue a career in aesthetics. She said: “I had my lips done and was absolutely fascinated with the process and what it involved.”

Becky completed her training at Cosmetics Aesthetics in Hapton and now has clients at her salon for a range of treatments, including dermal fillers, botox and advanced facials. She them later went on to train in Laser and also offers laser hair and tattoo removal.

A visit to the bustling Coal Clough Lane, which boasts a number of well established shops, convinced Becky, who is also mum to Tommy (11) it was the perfect location for her shop. She said: “I love my work, I meet new people all the time and I love finding out about their lives. But I also believe that I am proof that women can achieve their dreams, whatever age they are, and even when they have a family.”

Sophie now works in the salon with her mum as an apprentice nail technician. Becky is also stepmum to Kimberley (17) who sometimes works in the salon, and 12-year-old Lee.