In the unlikely setting, surrounded by shops and the former Units 1, 2 and 3 cinema, The Broadsword pub had quite an edgy reputation and was a magnet for free spirits and also a safe haven for people who wanted to act and dress how they wanted.

Many former regulars and staff have kept in touch since The Broadsword closed its doors in the mid 1980s and there is a Facebook page dedicated to the much missed watering hole. These photos, taken back in the day by former regular Alison Hobley, capture the real spirit of the pub and an era that is long gone.