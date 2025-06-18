Burnley’s own Matty Robbo is heading back to the fields of the Ribble Valley this summer as he returns to Beat-Herder Festival for what promises to be another standout set in the Fortress.

The DJ and producer, who made his debut at the much-loved festival back in 2017, will be playing a Friday slot this year – kicking off the weekend with a carefully curated 90-minute set designed to take the crowd on a journey.

“Beatherder has become a bit of a second home for me,” said Matty. “It’s always a pleasure to be invited to come and play at what is a truly special festival – and to represent my hometown is the icing on the cake.”

Matty Robinson will be playing the Fortress at Beat-Herder on Friday, July 18.

2025 marks Matty’s sixth time performing at Beat-Herder and his fifth appearance in the Fortress, one of the festival’s most atmospheric and energetic stages.

“I always put a lot of thought into my set each year,” he explained. “It’s a chance to reflect on where I’m at in my career, where I’m heading, and how I can create something people will love. Every time, I try to make it better than the last.”

This year, Matty will take to the decks from 3 until 4-30pm on the Friday – a change from his usual Sunday slot, but one he’s fully embracing.

“I was initially surprised to not be playing on the Sunday this year,” he said. “But honestly, I’m just happy to be a part of it. Friday’s a great time to set the tone for the weekend – people are fresh, full of energy, and ready to go.”

The Fortress at Beat-Herder

Matty says the extended set time gives him room to experiment and build momentum: “I won’t be playing a full-on techno set like some of the artists that day, but there’ll definitely be some heavier house records towards the back end. I’ll be supporting some newer artists too, and of course there’ll be a few classics thrown in.”

As well as DJing across the UK, Matty also co-runs Rework – a record label he launched with fellow DJ Toby Wilson in 2021. The project has become a platform for supporting emerging talent and showcasing underground house and techno sounds.

“It’s something we’re really proud of,” Matty said. “There’s so much incredible music out there right now, and Rework gives us the chance to spotlight some of the artists we believe in – especially those who are just starting out.”

Matty’s own passion for music started young. A former Unity College and Thomas Whitham Sixth Form student, he taught himself piano as a child and had his first go at DJing aged 10 while visiting family in California.

“My uncle let me try his turntables, and I just knew it was something I wanted to do,” he said. “I didn’t get to buy my first proper DJ controller until I was 18, but the love for it was always there.”

Over the years, he’s taken inspiration from both legendary and emerging names in the scene. “Oldskool house legends through to rising DJs and producers – they all inspire me. It can be a dog-eat-dog industry at times, but I’ve got a lot of respect for people like Patrick Topping and Slipmatt, who continue to support up-and-coming artists.”

Looking ahead to next month, Matty says he’s just as excited as ever to be part of one of the North’s most beloved festivals.

“Beat-Herder really is one of the best,” he said. “It brings together so many people from all walks of life for a weekend of music, partying, laughter and good times. We’re so lucky to have this on our doorstep – and I hope we’ll be celebrating this amazing place for many more years to come.

“Let’s make 2025 the best one yet. Herd ’em up!”