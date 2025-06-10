Fancy a weekend of unforgettable music, madness and mayhem? To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Beat-Herder, we’re giving away two pairs of weekend tickets to one of the UK’s most unique and beloved festivals.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Thursday, July 17 until Sunday, July 20, this year’s milestone event promises to be the biggest and boldest yet. Set in the heart of Lancashire’s Ribble Valley, Beat-Herder 2025 is bringing a stacked line-up of headliners including Armand Van Helden, Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra, and Hybrid Minds, alongside hundreds of other acts across more than 20 stages.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply name one of the acts performing at Beat-Herder 2025 and email your answer to [email protected]. Entrants must be over 18.

The deadline for entries is Friday, June 20. Winners will be contacted shortly after. Good luck!