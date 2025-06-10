Win tickets to Beat-Herder’s 20th anniversary festival

By John Deehan
Published 10th Jun 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 13:54 BST

Fancy a weekend of unforgettable music, madness and mayhem? To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Beat-Herder, we’re giving away two pairs of weekend tickets to one of the UK’s most unique and beloved festivals.
Taking place from Thursday, July 17 until Sunday, July 20, this year’s milestone event promises to be the biggest and boldest yet. Set in the heart of Lancashire’s Ribble Valley, Beat-Herder 2025 is bringing a stacked line-up of headliners including Armand Van Helden, Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra, and Hybrid Minds, alongside hundreds of other acts across more than 20 stages.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply name one of the acts performing at Beat-Herder 2025 and email your answer to [email protected]. Entrants must be over 18.

The deadline for entries is Friday, June 20. Winners will be contacted shortly after. Good luck!

