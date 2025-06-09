21 wonderful photos of King Charles in the Ribble Valley officially opening the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden

By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Jun 2025, 19:29 BST
King Charles visited the Ribble Valley today and crowds braved the rain to give him a very warm welcome.

His Majesty was here to officially open the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the village of Whitewell. Created by volunteers, the King unveiled a plaque and dedicated a stone in the garden.

The garden has been created, with the help of local volunteers and Lancashire based garden designer Teresa Potter, for the community to enjoy.

The King met local dignitaries on his arrival at the newly created garden and during the Royal tour he also met members of the Bowland Forest Lower Division Parish Council and some of the volunteers who will be maintaining the garden.

The King opens the Whitewell Cornonation Woodland Garden, in Whitewell, Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, Lancashire.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

2. The King opens the Whitewell Cornonation Woodland Garden, in Whitewell, Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, Lancashire.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

3. The King opens the Whitewell Cornonation Woodland Garden, in Whitewell, Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, Lancashire.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

4. The King opens the Whitewell Cornonation Woodland Garden, in Whitewell, Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe, Lancashire.

. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Related topics:Ribble ValleyLancashire
