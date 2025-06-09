His Majesty was here to officially open the Whitewell Coronation Woodland Garden in the village of Whitewell. Created by volunteers, the King unveiled a plaque and dedicated a stone in the garden.
The garden has been created, with the help of local volunteers and Lancashire based garden designer Teresa Potter, for the community to enjoy.
The King met local dignitaries on his arrival at the newly created garden and during the Royal tour he also met members of the Bowland Forest Lower Division Parish Council and some of the volunteers who will be maintaining the garden.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.