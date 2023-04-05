The spark for Rework came when Matty Robinson and Toby Wilson decided to put a different spin on a genre that's ingrained in Burnley's DNA.

"We wanted to bridge the gap between classic house and new releases but give the DJs freedom to express their own styles," said Matty (26). "Whether it’s an old classic house tune that’s had a modern re-edit, or a new house release, we wanted to cater for a wide spectrum of tastes."

Toby Wilson and Matty Robinson launched Rework in 2021.

Rework's launch night took place at Greenfields Arts Centre in 2021. Since then, the brand has become a household name on the house circuit, enjoying its first sellout show at The Electric Circus in Bank Parade, Burnley, last year.

"We have a loyal team of residents who regularly play, but also experiment with DJs and like to give opportunities to new and upcoming artists to help them on their DJ journeys. In challenging times for many we try to offer the best club experience whilst keeping it affordable for all."

Matty's own DJ journey started out when he was just 10 years old.

"I've always had a natural ear for music," said the former Unity College and Thomas Whitham Sixth Form pupil. "I taught myself to play piano in primary school, but my first experience as a DJ came at 10 years old when we were visiting family in California, and my uncle let me have a go on his turntables. I knew then that it was something I wanted to pursue, but didn't get a chance to buy my first proper DJ controller until I was 18.

Matty Robinson at Burnley's Retro in the Park

"I'd always enjoyed house music, but never really thought I'd pursue a career in DJing. Over the years, it's something I've become very passionate about. No matter what circumstances are happening around me, or what's going on in my life, I know once I'm DJing all of that disappears. It's really hard to describe how that makes you feel, especially seeing so many people enjoy what you're doing as well.

"So many people have inspired me and continue to inspire me. From oldskool house music legends right through to the new and upcoming DJs and producers. It can be very dog eat dog at times, but you have to give credit to people like Patrick Topping, and on a more personal note, Slipmatt, who continue to help and support upcoming artists and producers.

"I think the house music scene in Burnley is doing OK. There's quite a few promoters and event organisers at the minute who are trying to create successful local nights which is great to see. For me I'd just say get out there and show as much support as you can for these events and people who are trying to create a better nightlife for Burnley.”

Rework's next event takes place at Electric Circus in Burnley on Saturday, April 29th, where Liverpool's Kyle Starkey will headline a night featuring a whole host of local talent including Matty and Toby, along with Egee, Billy Hawthorn, Glynn Abbott and Michael Conroy.