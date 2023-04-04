News you can trust since 1877
Demolition work begins on former Burnley pub The Adelphi

Bulldozers have moved in to begin the demolition of a former Burnley pub.

By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

Derelict for over 25 years, The Adelphi in Railway Street dates back to 1865. Since it closed in 1997 the building has fallen into disrepair and been set on fire a number of times by vandals.

Built close to Burnley Central Railway Station to accommodate passengers, in 1930 several coal wagons crashed through buffers through sidings and went straight through the gable end of the Adelphi, demolishing the washhouse and part of its cellar.

Demolition work starts on the former Adelphi pub in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardDemolition work starts on the former Adelphi pub in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Demolition work starts on the former Adelphi pub in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardDemolition work starts on the former Adelphi pub in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Demolition work starts on the former Adelphi pub in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin StuttardDemolition work starts on the former Adelphi pub in Burnley. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley