Demolition work begins on former Burnley pub The Adelphi
Bulldozers have moved in to begin the demolition of a former Burnley pub.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Derelict for over 25 years, The Adelphi in Railway Street dates back to 1865. Since it closed in 1997 the building has fallen into disrepair and been set on fire a number of times by vandals.
Built close to Burnley Central Railway Station to accommodate passengers, in 1930 several coal wagons crashed through buffers through sidings and went straight through the gable end of the Adelphi, demolishing the washhouse and part of its cellar.