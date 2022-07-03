The Clitheroe Pop Choir will appear on the main stage at the Beat Herder festival, which returns for the first time in two weeks since 2019, following two heart-breaking pandemic postponements.

This is the third time the choir has appeared at the festival and members are thrilled to be gracing the same stage as festival headliners Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Wailers and Hot Chip.

Already a sell out for the fifteenth year running, this year Beat Herder runs from Thursday to Sunday, July 14th to 17th, and festivalgoers can catch the choir on the Saturday at noon. Their set will include a selection of upbeat summer tunes and a few Abba favourites too.

Around 70 members of the 85 strong choir will be taking to the stage.

The choir has flourished since it was formed in 2010 by professional singer Susan Sykora. It has received the John Barry award for arts and culture and appeared on BBC TV. The choir has also used several of its performances to benefit many local and national charities, raising thousands of pounds over the years.

​There are no auditions or need to read music and everyone over the age of 18 is welcome to go along to try a complimentary taster session.