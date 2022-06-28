The Ribble Valley festival returns for the first time since 2019, following two heart-breaking pandemic postponements, with organisers promising four days of unrivalled beats and balminess.

The legendary event, which will run from July 14 – 17, boasts 20 plus whimsical stages, world-class DJs, live acts and comedians, and surprises aplenty.

Beat-Herder Festival sells out for the 15th year running

Headlining the main stage this year will be Nile Rodgers & CHIC, reggae icons The Wailers, dancefloor party-starters Hot Chip, and innovative electronic act Public Service Broadcasting. Craig Charles, David Rodigan, Ben Ottewell, Dub Pistols, Henge, Utah Saints, and Fleetmac Wood are just some of the other names who will be joining the party.

Co-founder Nick Chambers said: "We’re thrilled that Beat Herder has sold out again, that's EVERY year now, which is amazing. It's not only a credit to the festival itself, being fully independent and famed for the electric atmosphere and the attention to detail throughout, it's also the artists, the individual twenty-four venues and all the insane creations and crew that make Beat-Herder so special.

“Of course, we are blessed to have such a loyal family of followers who make the weekend what it is, they make the whole place their home, their town, for the weekend.

“UK festivals are the heart of British culture, I think we do it best and I hope that us selling out is a positive sign for many others in what has been a very tough year for everyone, not just the festival industry, but for people too. We're all human and the pilgrimage of ‘gathering’ seems as old as time and as natural as anything. We've all been longing for this and I, like everyone, just can’t wait! This is what we do and this is what we love.