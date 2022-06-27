Ellis’s, which serves fully customisable burgers, milkshakes, loaded fries and unique cocktails, has bounced back strongly after enduring a difficult time during Covid.

The Standish Street business has also teased that some form of expansion may be in the offing, but refused to be drawn on precise plans at this current time.

Ellis's owner Kyle Ellis

Speaking to Discover Burnley, owner Kyle Ellis reflected on a turbulent couple of years, and outlined why people should visit the much-loved eatery if they haven’t already.

“It’s been a very difficult time for the hospitality industry and to come out on the other side intact and thriving has to count as our biggest achievement to date,” said Kyle.

“If you love good food, we’re the place for you! We wholeheartedly believe we offer the best burgers in the North-West and are passionate about bringing top quality products at affordable prices. Everything on our menu is painstakingly tested and fine-tuned to make sure it’s as good as it possibly can be - we take our burgers very seriously.”

As well as a dedication and commitment to reaching the highest standards when it comes to food, drink and service, it’s clear that Ellis’s is also passionate about Burnley and the local area, whether that be using suppliers on their doorstep or contributing to the town’s business community.

Burger restaurant Ellis's, Standish Street, Burnley

Speaking about the importance of supporting local, Kyle commented: “Using local suppliers is everything - from our beef to some of our craft gins, we always shop local where possible and firmly believe in supporting other independent businesses.

“We’re also incredibly passionate about Burnley as a town and this will always be our home - there’s so many amazing businesses and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

But while there’s a focus on the here and now and continuing to keep their current customers happy, Kyle has revealed that some exciting news might be just around the corner.