The much-loved Afternoon Antics Weekender returns for its fourth outing this Easter weekend at Penny Black, promising a packed schedule of live music, good vibes, and community spirit.

This free daytime disco brings together Burnley locals and visitors for a full weekend of live entertainment – all in support of two brilliant local charities: Pendleside Hospice and Casual Minds Matter.

Organisers are calling it the biggest event yet – a three-day celebration featuring live bands, top local DJs, and a star-studded finale led by none other than Burnley’s own drag royalty, Miss Diana DoGood.

Things get under way on Good Friday from 2pm, with ska favourites The Rude Boyz taking the stage, followed by a high-energy set from DJ Ishan. Saturday continues the party from 2pm with The Vibe, Big Kenny, and DJ

Madge bringing the beats. Then on Sunday, doors open at 2pm ahead of the main event: the Diana DoGood Show, kicking off at 4pm. Diana will also be DJing throughout the evening, closing the weekend with her signature flair and fabulousness.

Entry is free all weekend, and a raffle will be running throughout to raise funds for the featured charities – giving attendees even more reason to get involved and give back.

The event is the brainchild of sisters Siobhan and Bernadette Carroll, who said they had been overwhelmed by the support they had received: “We’ve been completely overwhelmed by the support from the community, local businesses, and performers. What started as a small idea between sisters has grown into something really special – it’s become a real highlight in Burnley’s calendar, and we’re so proud to be raising money for two causes that mean so much to us.”