The council has taken action against 11 households and landlords in Burnley after a resident raised concerns about an area blighted by drugs and rubbish.

The anonymous resident took to Facebook on Sunday to say they had reported drug dealing, substance misuse and backstreet littering in the Leyland Road area to the council, saying the issue is “getting worse and worse”. They also expressed concern about a lack of street lighting, fly-tipping and “rodents due to the amount of rubbish.”

Burnley Council said that Coun. Afrasiab Anwar, who represents Bank Hall, had been out over the weekend to log jobs with Streetscene officers, who went out to inspect the area the following day. They found 11 addresses from black bag searches, eight of which will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice and three will receive a contact letter while all 11 landlords will receive Community Protection Warnings.

The council added that officers will continue to audit the area for fly-tipping and dirty back yards.

Writing at the time, the resident said: “Welcome to Burnley. The town is becoming more deprived each day. Today, I woke up with the [pictured] sign in this area that I raised, reported, and nothing is happening to solve the problem.

"Drug dealers and drug users, rubbish, and fly-tipping.”

They added that “the amount of money we are paying increases without the service and safety in the area. The area has lots of reports [to the] council, and it's getting worse and worse".

Residents in the area who are concerned about a private rented house, believe it is unlicensed or that licence conditions are not being met, can report it to [email protected]