Elliot Badger shows off his display of 2,000 train tickets from different stations across the UK - he is still looking for tickets for 608 stations.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A railway fan is on a mission to collect a classic orange train ticket from every station in the UK.

Elliot Badger, 40, has been searching for the 2,700 tickets needed for his project - starting 'All Aboard to Northampton' in 2020 to enlist railway enthusiasts' help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has now collected more than 2,000 tickets from across the UK including from Shippea Hill, Cambridgeshire - one of Britain's least-used stations.

Elliot Badger with his collection of train tickets. | Joseph Walshe / SWNS

The tickets are displayed in alphabetical order across the station walls with spaces left for the stops where a ticket is yet to be donated.

Mr Badger is still looking for 608 tickets on a main railway route including Bootle in Cumbria, Islip in Oxfordshire and Teesside Airport in County Durham. All Aboard to Northampton are also appealing for 112 London Underground stop tickets.

Railway users can hand in their ticket even if their train was replaced with a bus - or do not even have to travel on the route at all. The project asks only for the 'old-style' orange cardboard ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Badger, who has worked at Northampton station for 18 years, said: "People get involved because I think they like the idea of being part of something and the tickets will be there on the board for a long time.

“As long as you've got the orange cardboard train ticket, you don't necessarily have to go to that train station. The most important thing is that it has to be to or from Northampton."

You can drop a ticket off to Northampton Station to be put up on the wall.