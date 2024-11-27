Driver found operating his broken windscreen wipers with shoelaces during Storm Bert

Police stopped a driver with no licence and insurance to find he had been operating his broken windscreen wipers with shoelaces.

Police were shocked when they stopped an uninsured driver and found his windscreen wipers being operated by shoelaces.

Officers had pulled the vehicle over before discovering the "dangerous" DIY fix to the broken wipers while out on patrol over the weekend.

Staffordshire Police shared footage showing the laces being used to manually operate the wipers as the country was being battered by Storm Bert on Saturday (November 23).

Driver found operating broken windscreen wipers with shoelaces. | @StaffsRCT / SWNS

The force’s road crime team said: "As creative it appears to use shoe laces to manually operate your broken wipers, it isn’t acceptable! Not only was the driver punished for his car not being road worthy - he also had much bigger problems for the police to deal with.

"The lack of licence and insurance takes matters to another level. Vehicle seized by @StaffsRCT. Driver reported for using a vehicle without docs and in a dangerous condition."