Young rugby stars aiming for glory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Excitement is building in the local rugby community as Burnley Rugby Union Under 14s prepare to battle it out in the Lancashire Development Cup Final this Sunday, 4th May.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young squad will take to their home pitch on Holden Road at 11am, where they’ll face off against a strong Aldwinians side in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

But the day isn’t just about the rugby – it’s shaping up to be a fun-filled day for all the family. Organisers have pulled out all the stops to create a true community event, complete with a bouncy castle, inflatable bungee run, tombola, and sizzling barbecue. With the weather forecast looking promising, the club is expecting a strong turnout of supporters and families ready to cheer on the team and enjoy the festivities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley U14s have had a remarkable season, turning heads with a dramatic transformation in form. Out of 17 matches played, they’ve notched up 12 wins and just 5 losses – a sharp contrast to last season’s tough campaign where they managed only two victories.

Family Fun Day

Their most emphatic win this season saw them storm to a massive 57-point margin – a testament to their attacking flair and tight-knit teamwork. Coaches and parents alike have praised the dedication and passion shown by the players, many of whom have been playing together since they were small.

However, it’s not just the long-standing teammates who have impressed. Several new faces joined the squad this season, with some taking to the rugby pitch for the very first time. Their swift adaptation to the game and integration into the team has been nothing short of inspirational, and they’ve become vital contributors to the club’s successful run.

“This team has come on leaps and bounds,” said coach Jonny Doney “We’ve got lads who’ve played together for years and others who only started this season, but the way they’ve come together as a group is phenomenal. They work hard, they support each other, and most importantly, they enjoy playing rugby.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final promises to be a stern test, with Aldwinians also enjoying a strong season. But Burnley’s young talents are heading into the fixture full of confidence and determination.

Joshua Abbott, Sebastian Doney, Arthur Corfe, Fletcher Kendall and Archie Massey at training ahead of Sundays final

“We know it won’t be easy,” said team vice captain Josh Abbott. “But we’ve trained hard, we’ve played hard, and we’re ready. It’s a big day for us – and to play it at home with so many supporters behind us will be special.”

With kick-off at 11am, spectators are encouraged to arrive early, bring their loudest voices, and make a day of it. Whether you're a seasoned rugby supporter or just fancy a great Sunday out with the family, Holden Road is the place to be.

Let’s get behind Burnley’s future rugby stars as they go for cup glory!