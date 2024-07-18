Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley’s junior golfing ace, Ritchie Riley, is ready to compete against the world’s best golfers next week.

Ritchie (nine) will play in the Champion of Champions World Junior Invitational in the Erne Resort in Enniskille, Northern Ireland. This is Ritchie’s second appearance at the prestigious event. Ritchie qualified three times over for the event, the highlight being the Belfry last May. He also won a one off event at Hurlston Hall and was a runner up in the UK Kids’ Championship.

This is Ritchie’s second appearance in the competition. Last year he was poorly on the morning of the first round and his parents. Kev and Rachel, considered pulling him out of the event. But Ritchie was determined to play. Kev said: “ Although Ritchie bravely decided to compete, he finished 27th out of 31 in his age category, his worst score of the year. He is really keen to improve on that this year.

"Of all the events he's won and things he's achieved playing that first round and not quitting when things were going terribly is the proudest we have been as parents.”

Gary Player, a retired professional golfer who is widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, has sent a message of support to all the competitors with a few tips for success on the fairway.

Ritchie has been playing golf since a toddler and has been playing on the course since he was six. He is a member of Nelson Golf Club and is also a member of the prestigious St Annes Old Links where he is the youngest course playing member. The links course at St Annes allows him to practice through winter and when the local courses are closed. In February he finished 25th at the Daily Mail World Junior Golf Championships in Spain. Battling it out against a field of 250 juniors from 35 countries at the annual event, Ritchie played in the under 10s section, breaking his best score for 18 holes every time he hit the course in tournament play (92 ,89 and 85), and finished the competition with a birdie on the last hole.

Ritchie also receives excellent support from his school, St John the Divine in Cliviger and Burnley Leisure have helped him by giving him access to the driving range. Ritchie has also thanked his sponsors for this year who are McK Contract Services and AKORN Financial Planning. You can follow Ritchies journey on Facebook and Instagram @Ritchierileygolf