Barlick Raj Balti in Barnoldswick shortlisted for two awards in the 13th English Curry Awards 2024

By Laura Longworth
Published 17th Jul 2024, 13:01 BST
A Pendle restaurant is in the running to earn a double serving of top awards.

Barlick Raj Balti in Station Road, run by brothers Habib Ullah and Muhibur Rahman, has been shortlisted for the Editor’s Choice Restaurant of the Year and and Best Restaurant in the North-West in the finals of the 13th English Curry Awards 2024.

It comes after the venue was named a finalist in the Pendle Business Awards for Tourism and Hospitality.

Celebrating the achievements of those working in the Asian curry sector, the black-tie ceremony will take place on Monday, August 19th, in Birmingham.

Muhibur Rahman and Habib Ullah, who run Barnoldswick restaurant, Barlick Raj Balti, with Rachel Kay, organiser of the Pendle Business Awards, and Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohammad Aslam (second to right).Muhibur Rahman and Habib Ullah, who run Barnoldswick restaurant, Barlick Raj Balti, with Rachel Kay, organiser of the Pendle Business Awards, and Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohammad Aslam (second to right).
Habib said: “I feel honoured and thankful to be in finals for these awards, and with the help of God, we are going from strength to strength with the business.”

But it’s not the venue’s first taste of success, having been crowned Balti Restaurant of the Year in the 2nd Nation's Curry Awards in February.

