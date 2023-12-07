'Zero consideration!': Burnley fans vent their frustration as Tottenham FA Cup game is given late kick-off

Burnley’s cup game against Tottenham has been selected for live coverage and will now take place on a Friday night.

Vincent Kompany’s men head to North London to face Spurs in their third round tie.

It’s now been revealed the fixture will be screened live on ITV1 on Friday, January 5 and will kick off at 8pm.

It’s one of six games to be chosen for live coverage.

The decision has been criticised by supporters, suggesting travelling fans are once again given no consideration.

Tom H: I just love how much match-going fans are respected by the TV companies. But hey football without fans is nothing! What a wind up.

Jack M: Yet again match going fans are given absolutely zero consideration. And it’s gonna be a boring game anyway give the lower league teams a piece of the TV cherry in the cup.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Lucas Moura of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates his side's victory into a TV Camera after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 07, 2021 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luke Dempsey: All the lower league teams they could pick and they pick this fixture.

Ethan Muggers: You have to feel for Burnley fans. Travelling all the way from Burnley to London for an 8pm kickoff on a Friday. Utterly ridiculous that they don’t consider the fans travelling to the games. Good luck to all the fans travelling down.

For Burnley, their tie will be sandwiched in between a trip to Aston Villa on December 30 and a home game against Luton Town on January 15.

The Clarets have already faced Spurs in the Premier League this season, losing 5-2 at Turf Moor back at the start of September.

Burnley took the lead in the game through Lyle Foster, but Ange Postecoglu’s side roared back thanks to a Son hat-trick, plus further goals from Christian Romero and James Maddison, before Josh Brownhill added a late consolation.

The return league fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Burnley’s last away game of the season on May 11.

The Clarets will collect £105,000 if they’re victorious in their third round tie. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

As per competition rules, replays remain from the first round up to and including the fourth round. From the fifth round onwards, ties will be decided by extra time and penalties rather than a replay.

Burnley will be out to replicate a similar cup run to last season, where they reached the quarter-final stage before losing out to eventual winners Manchester City.

