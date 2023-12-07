Burnley dealt huge Luca Koleosho blow as Vincent Kompany provides injury update ahead of Brighton trip

Burnley have been dealt a huge injury blow with the news that Luca Koleosho is likely to miss the majority of the season.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to Brighton, Kompany has confirmed Koleosho has suffered a significant knee injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s bad news for us, he’s going to be out for a while apparently,” he said.

"I can’t really share the medical details but it appears in the collision he did something to his knee.

"We think he’s going to be long-term fine, but short-term we have to give him the time to recover.

"We will do everything we can to make sure he will get back healthy and ready to go again. The key concern now is to make sure he doesn’t sustain any long-term damage because he’s still young, so we’re going to do everything that is right by him.”

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Luca Koleosho of Burnley during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how long Koleosho is likely to remain sidelined for, Kompany added: “I’d like to think he will still play this season, but it might be towards the end of the season.

"Past the fact it’s a blow for a young player, I still think it’s for someone else now to step up and wear the shirt in a way that Luca has done.

"Him being young, I still think in these moments, if you can keep your head calm you can really get better and get stronger from these moments, so I’ve got no doubt he will come back stronger.

"For us, short-term wise, it’s an undeniable blow.”

Elsewhere, the Clarets will be boosted by the return of Jordan Beyer, who served his one-match suspension during the midweek game at Molineux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Cullen and Jack Cork remain sidelined, while Lyle Foster continues to be unavailable to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

Kompany has, however, revealed Foster is making good progress and is hopeful the striker won’t be out for “too long”.