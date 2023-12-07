Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal opens up on return from injury after making first start against Wolves

Hjalmar Ekdal described his first taste of Premier League football as a “really fun” and “cool” experience.

The defender was handed his first start of the campaign on Tuesday night during Burnley’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Wolves.

The 25-year-old had previously missed large chunks of the season with an injury he picked up in the Carabao Cup game against Nottingham Forest back in August.

But now back to full fitness, Ekdal was champing at the bit to see what the top flight has to offer.

"It was fun, really fun. A cool experience,” he told Clarets+.

"I’m happy to have done it now, but I can’t be satisfied with it, it’s only one game. I have to keep pushing.

"I felt okay out there. I managed to play the whole game almost, except for the last couple of minutes. I started to get some cramp feelings, which is normal I assume when you’ve been out for a couple of months.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde of Wolverhampton Wanderers controls the ball watched by Hjalmar Ekdal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley FC at Molineux on December 05, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"I think it was good.”

While Ekdal’s return ended in defeat, he remains confident the Clarets are heading in the right direction.

"We’re disappointed for sure,” he said.

"We lose this game in a way that we have seen before a little bit, where they punish us for a mistake.

"We did a good performance and we could have punished them as well when they gave us the chances in the first-half.