Opinion: Self-inflicted pain the most frustrating part of Burnley's narrow defeat at Wolves

During the opening weeks of the season, the Clarets could perhaps be forgiven for showing some signs of naivety on their return to the Premier League.

But we’re now well into the campaign and, just three days on from the high of thrashing Sheffield United 5-0, Vincent Kompany’s men were brought back down to earth with another disappointing result – their 12th loss from 15 games.

The most frustrating element of this result was that it was once again self inflicted.

The performance was good. Burnley have shown encouraging signs against some of the sides in mid-table. They’ve shown they can at least compete, but the results have yet to arrive.

Improved performances against Crystal Palace and West Ham came and went without any points following. This game followed a similar pattern.

With Burnley’s only two wins of the campaign coming against the other two newly-promoted outfits, Luton Town and Sheffield United, it’s now time to take the next step.

As touched upon, the displays are improving. Burnley are certainly heading in the right direction. But they can’t keep shooting themselves in the foot, otherwise they’ll continue to give themselves mountains that are too big to climb.

Positives

Let’s at least start with the positives. During the first-half at Molineux, Burnley were the better side. That shouldn’t necessarily be taken for granted.

The visitors had a clear shape about them and their pressing was well-timed and well-executed. The moans and groans of the home faithful was testament to the effectiveness of Burnley’s strategy.

Kompany’s men stayed in their shape and limited the hosts to very, very little. Going the other way, it wasn’t exactly a stream of opportunities but they certainly carried a threat and were asking the right questions.

The main crux of their attack during the early stages was offered by one Luca Koleosho, which is why it was so frustrating when the young and dynamic winger was forced off with a bang to his knee after just 35 minutes.

The Clarets lacked pace after Koleosho’s withdrawal, with the older, wiser head of Johann Gudmundsson the man tasked with taking his place.

Nevertheless, Burnley still found time to squander not one, but two gilt-edged chances in quick succession.

It followed clever pressing from both Gudmundsson and Zeki Amdouni, who were able to tag team and pen a Wolves defender deep into enemy territory.

A failed clearance ricocheted back into the Wolves box where it fell kindly for Jay Rodriguez, who – with a third goal in as many games on his mind – was thwarted by stand-in keeper Dan Bentley.

Eight yards out, Jay Rod should really have dispatched it. The goal was at his mercy.

The ball stayed alive though, finding its way back to Josh Brownhill who trundled a low volley towards the bottom corner, but Bentley somehow managed to fling himself down to tip it around the corner.

In terms of big chances, it wouldn’t get any better for Burnley. But had they scored, it would have been a deserved lead.

The defining moment

As it was, just four minutes later, the Clarets served to gift the hosts the lead.

Now, let me be clear, I don’t have an issue with Kompany’s approach of playing the ball out from the back. It’s a method that has proven hugely successful during his tenure at the club so far and, as he pointed out himself post-match, it’s helped create a number of opportunities in recent weeks.

But in the top flight, the execution has got to be absolutely precise. And sometimes, if a certain pass isn’t on, then quite simply it shouldn’t be played.

We’ve seen it go wrong on numerous occasions already this season – so much so it led to pundit Alan Shearer highlighting the issue on Match of the Day. Wolves boss Gary O’Neil also said it was something his side had highlighted before the game.

On this occasion, Dara O’Shea put his teammate Sander Berge under unnecessary pressure with a ball into midfield when the Norwegian had two or three men snapping at his heels.

However, playing out from the back requires players to take the ball on under extreme pressure. But crucially, the player receiving the ball must make the right decision when it arrives and ultimately Berge failed to do so.

He hesitated and took a heavy touch, which gifted Wolves possession in the final third. They worked it to Hwang in space inside the Burnley box and he did the rest, slotting past James Trafford with relative ease.

The response

Okay, you might think there’s still plenty of time to go. There’s no need to panic. And yet you always felt this was an even game that was going to be decided by the tightest of margins – and so it proved.

It has to be said though, Burnley’s second-half response was poor. They offered virtually nothing.

In fact, other than a long-range effort from Vitinho that whistled just over and a couple of other bits and pieces from crosses, it’s hard to remember any real chances of note that came their way.

Kompany’s subs also came too late. Nathan Redmond and Wilson Odobert arriving in the 90th minute, when only three minutes of stoppage time had been indicated, certainly raised eyebrows among some fans.

Burnley did rally a little bit during the final 10 to 15 minutes, but there wasn’t a great deal of conviction. Wolves were able to hold on relatively comfortably.