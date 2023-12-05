Vincent Kompany delivers verdict on Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United sacking following Burnley thrashing

Vincent Kompany has expressed his sympathy for Paul Heckingbottom after the Sheffield United boss was sacked after their heavy defeat to Burnley.

The 46-year-old, who has swiftly been replaced by Chris Wilder, becomes the first Premier League manager to be given the axe this season.

Saturday’s 5-0 demolition at Turf Moor proved to be the final straw for the Blades’ hierarchy, with the result seeing the South Yorkshire outfit drop to the foot of the Premier League table on just five points from 14 games.

Appointed permanent manager in November 2021, Heckingbottom guided Sheffield United to the top flight last season.

The Blades joined Burnley in winning automatic promotion to the Premier League, finishing second behind Kompany’s title winners.

Having received so many plaudits for the job he’s done at Bramall Lane, Kompany has questioned the logic behind Sheffield United’s decision.

Reacting to the news on Monday ahead of Burnley’s midweek trip to Wolves, Kompany said: “Every club has its own way of dealing with moments like this.

“I just know three or four months ago he was one of the best managers in the league where I was.

“I just met him at an award dinner where he was picking up an award as well, so not that much could have changed in four or five months.

“I just think if you look at the level of this league, it’s always important to keep putting things into context.

“Every club will have its own way of dealing with things, but the whole of last season all that stuck with me was all the praise he was getting for the work he was doing, but this is how it goes.

“People seem to accept it in football, but personally I don’t. Maybe because it’s done everywhere means it should be done this way, but it is what it is.”

Despite Saturday’s emphatic win, it’s been tough going for Burnley so far this season as well, fuelling speculation that Kompany’s job could also be on the line.

But it’s understood the Belgian has the overwhelming support of Burnley’s board and, irrespective of whether they stay up or not, he will remain at the helm.

Opening up on the support he’s received from Burnley’s owners, Kompany said: “It’s nothing new, you’re going to hear the same things that I said off the back of the defeats we had. It’s a very calm club.

“We focus a lot on performance and improving the players and team we have. There is communication every day about all sorts of things and it’s never political, it’s never anything other than football.

“It’s an environment I believe that, first of all, gives you no excuses because you can do your job in a very good environment. The players as well.

“I know it can be different elsewhere, but I hope at the end of all of this it will be a positive journey for Burnley Football Club and will be one of the things that make it stand out.