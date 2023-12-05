Look away Hartlepool United fans! New talkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling makes surprising Burnley claim
The former Sky Sports Soccer Saturday presenter is well known for his love of his boyhood club Hartlepool.
In 2015, Stelling was even appointed president of the club after accepting a request from the club's owners.
But the 68-year-old, who has recently begun working in his new role as talkSPORT’s breakfast presenter, made the surprising claim that it’s actually the Clarets who were his first love.
"I used to be a boyhood Burnley fan,” he revealed.
"They’re not my Premier League team, not anymore.
"I mean I love Burnley, but the reason I supported Burnley as a kid was as a kid I used to write to all the big teams and ask for programmes, free memorabilia and things and most used to ignore you completely.
"But Burnley always used to send back a load of stuff – I didn’t even know where Burnley was!”
Earlier in the show, which Stelling presented alongside Rangers legend Ally McCoist, Shebahn Aherne asked who his boyhood hero was.
Sterling responded with Burnley legend Frank Casper, who spent nine years with the club from 1967 to 1976 before managing the club from 1989 to 1991.
“He was one of my favourite players in one of my favourite teams because I used to be a boyhood Burnley fan,” Stelling added.
We don’t expect Stelling’s love of Hartlepool to die down any time soon, but he’s more than welcome to make a trip to Turf Moor!