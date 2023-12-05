Burnley legend Michael Duff axed by Championship side after less than six months in charge

Former Burnley man Michael Duff has been sacked as manager of Championship side Swansea City.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 45-year-old left Barnsley to take the head coach role during the summer, but his reign in South Wales lasted less than six months.

Duff was booed by the Swansea fans on Saturday following the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, which left them 18th in the table.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club said: “The process to appoint a new head coach is already under way and the club will update supporters in due course.”

Assistant head coach Martin Paterson has also left the club, while fellow assistant Alan Sheehan has been appointed interim boss.

Swansea chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention.

“I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.

CARDIFF, WALES - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Duff, Head Coach of Swansea City, looks on prior tothe Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Swansea City at Cardiff City Stadium on September 16, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach.”

Coleman added: “I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City.

“I want to personally thank Michael, Martin, and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of this club and this city.

“I know that Michael will be successful in his next opportunity and on behalf of the board and the entire club, I wish him and Martin only the best in their future endeavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff, who spent 12 years with the Clarets as a player, began his coaching career with the club’s academy in 2016.

He first coached Burnley’s Under-18 squad before moving up to take charge of the Under-23 side.