Burnley legend Michael Duff axed by Championship side after less than six months in charge
The 45-year-old left Barnsley to take the head coach role during the summer, but his reign in South Wales lasted less than six months.
Duff was booed by the Swansea fans on Saturday following the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town, which left them 18th in the table.
The club said: “The process to appoint a new head coach is already under way and the club will update supporters in due course.”
Assistant head coach Martin Paterson has also left the club, while fellow assistant Alan Sheehan has been appointed interim boss.
Swansea chairman Andy Coleman said: “This was a very difficult decision and one that was given considerable thought and attention.
“I acknowledge that there has been a significant amount of change at the club, both on and off the pitch, during Michael’s tenure. I consistently asked for patience as we gave him time to implement his plans and bring the squad together.
“Unfortunately, we have seen neither the results that we expect nor the progress from the squad that we need. I believe it is now in the best interests of Swansea City to make a change of head coach.”
Coleman added: “I have the greatest respect for Michael as a person and as a leader. I know how hard he and his staff have worked throughout this season for Swansea City.
“I want to personally thank Michael, Martin, and their families for the sacrifices they have made on behalf of this club and this city.
“I know that Michael will be successful in his next opportunity and on behalf of the board and the entire club, I wish him and Martin only the best in their future endeavours.”
Duff, who spent 12 years with the Clarets as a player, began his coaching career with the club’s academy in 2016.
He first coached Burnley’s Under-18 squad before moving up to take charge of the Under-23 side.
His first senior position came with Cheltenham Town, where he enjoyed a four-year spell, winning automatic promotion from League Two during the 2020/21 season.