Beyer, Cullen, Muric & Cork: Burnley dealt injury & suspension blow ahead of Wolves test

Burnley will be without Josh Cullen for their midweek clash against Wolves after the midfielder missed the weekend thrashing of Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old was absent from Burnley’s squad on Saturday as Vincent Kompany’s got back to winning ways in style with a 5-0 rout of their relegation rivals.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Molineux, Kompany has confirmed Cullen will remain unavailable with a knock.

Jordan Beyer, meanwhile, will also miss out through suspension after picking up his fifth booking of the season against Sheffield United.

That could mean a first start of the season for Hjalmar Ekdal, who came off the bench during the final stages of Saturday’s victory.

Elsewhere, Arijanet Muric remains a doubt after missing his second consecutive game on Saturday. The goalkeeper hasn’t trained since missing Kosovo’s game against Belarus during the November international break with an infection.

Jack Cork is also missing with a calf injury, while Lyle Foster continues to take a break to receive specialist treatment for his mental wellbeing.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Josh Cullen of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on September 02, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The likes of Ameen Al-Dakhil, Connor Roberts, Hannes Delcroix, Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury will also be hoping to be involved at Molineux after being left out of the squad on Saturday.

As for Wolves, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto and Joe Hodge are all likely to miss out with injuries, while Jose Sa and Jonny Otto are doubts.

It’s claimed Otto missed Wolves’ 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at the weekend as a result of a training ground incident.