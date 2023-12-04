Jay Rodriguez made a piece of history on Saturday when he scored Burnley’s opening goal in their rout of Sheffield United.

In the process, the 34-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to score in the opening 15 seconds on two separate occasions.

Back in 2013, the frontman took just 13 seconds to score for Southampton in a game against Chelsea.

A decade later, he repeated the feat – taking just 15 seconds on this occasion – during Burnley’s emphatic 5-0 win against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

But where does Jay Rod feature in the list of the Premier League’s fastest goalscorers? We take a look...

1 . Shane Long - 7.69 seconds The striker got Southampton off to a blistering start in their game against Watford in April 2019. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Philip Billing - 9.11 seconds Billing shocked the Emirates when he gave Bournemouth a shock lead against Arsenal in March 2023. Photo: GLYN KIRK Photo Sales

3 . Ledley King - 9.82 seconds Just shy of 10 seconds had passed when King gave Tottenham the lead away to Bradford City in 2000. Not only that, it was also the defender's first goal in the Premier League. Photo: Richard Heathcote Photo Sales