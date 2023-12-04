Gallery: Where Burnley's Jay Rodriguez features in the list of Premier League's fastest goalscorers after early Sheffield United strike
Jay Rodriguez made a piece of history on Saturday when he scored Burnley’s opening goal in their rout of Sheffield United.
In the process, the 34-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to score in the opening 15 seconds on two separate occasions.
Back in 2013, the frontman took just 13 seconds to score for Southampton in a game against Chelsea.
A decade later, he repeated the feat – taking just 15 seconds on this occasion – during Burnley’s emphatic 5-0 win against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.
But where does Jay Rod feature in the list of the Premier League’s fastest goalscorers? We take a look...
