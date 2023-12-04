News you can trust since 1877
Gallery: Where Burnley's Jay Rodriguez features in the list of Premier League's fastest goalscorers after early Sheffield United strike

Jay Rodriguez made a piece of history on Saturday when he scored Burnley’s opening goal in their rout of Sheffield United.
By Matt Scrafton
Published 4th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

In the process, the 34-year-old became the first player in Premier League history to score in the opening 15 seconds on two separate occasions.

Back in 2013, the frontman took just 13 seconds to score for Southampton in a game against Chelsea.

A decade later, he repeated the feat – taking just 15 seconds on this occasion – during Burnley’s emphatic 5-0 win against Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

But where does Jay Rod feature in the list of the Premier League’s fastest goalscorers? We take a look...

The striker got Southampton off to a blistering start in their game against Watford in April 2019.

1. Shane Long - 7.69 seconds

The striker got Southampton off to a blistering start in their game against Watford in April 2019. Photo: Marc Atkins

Billing shocked the Emirates when he gave Bournemouth a shock lead against Arsenal in March 2023.

2. Philip Billing - 9.11 seconds

Billing shocked the Emirates when he gave Bournemouth a shock lead against Arsenal in March 2023. Photo: GLYN KIRK

Just shy of 10 seconds had passed when King gave Tottenham the lead away to Bradford City in 2000. Not only that, it was also the defender's first goal in the Premier League.

3. Ledley King - 9.82 seconds

Just shy of 10 seconds had passed when King gave Tottenham the lead away to Bradford City in 2000. Not only that, it was also the defender's first goal in the Premier League. Photo: Richard Heathcote

It’s no surprise that one of the 260 goals netted by the all-time leading Premier League scorer makes the list. His strike came in a game against Man City at St James' Park in 2003.

4. Alan Shearer - 10.52 seconds

It’s no surprise that one of the 260 goals netted by the all-time leading Premier League scorer makes the list. His strike came in a game against Man City at St James' Park in 2003. Photo: Laurence Griffiths

