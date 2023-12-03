Burnley handed tough FA Cup third round draw against Premier League rivals

Burnley have been handed a tough draw for the third round of the FA Cup.

Vincent Kompany’s side will travel to Tottenham Hotspur in an all-Premier League affair.

The fixture will take place on Saturday, January 6, unless it’s moved for TV coverage.

For Burnley, their tie will be sandwiched in between a trip to Aston Villa on December 30 and a home game against Luton Town on January 15.

The Clarets have already faced Spurs in the Premier League this season, losing 5-2 at Turf Moor back at the start of September.

Burnley took the lead in the game through Lyle Foster, but Ange Postecoglu’s side roared back thanks to a Son hat-trick, plus further goals from Christian Romero and James Maddison, before Josh Brownhill added a late consolation.

The return league fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is Burnley’s last away game of the season on May 11.

Spurs have struggled in the league as of late, losing three games on the bounce.

The Clarets will collect £105,000 if they’re victorious in their third round tie. The prize money rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

As per competition rules, replays remain from the first round up to and including the fourth round. From the fifth round onwards, ties will be decided by extra time and penalties rather than a replay.