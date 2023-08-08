YouTube group Dude Perfect join JJ Watt in taking minority stake in Burnley FC

Burnley’s ambitious bid to reach beyond the boundaries of East Lancashire has continued with the investment of YouTube group Dude Perfect.

The US-based sports and entertainment group have agreed to become minority investors in the club, although it’s not been revealed what stake they have taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boasting 59 million subscribers on YouTube and over 19 billion views, the group – consisting of Garrett Hilbert, Tyler Toney, Cody Jones and Coby and Cory Cotton – are household names thanks to their impressive trick shots.

The partnership follows on from the investment of retired NFL star JJ Watt and his wife Kealia, an ex-US soccer international.

Dude Perfect, who will be in attendance on Friday for Burnley’s season opener against Manchester City, said one of their main aims is to build the fanbase further and help grow the club.

“We’ve been fans of the Premier League for some time, so we’re excited to formalise the relationship with Burnley and hopefully help to introduce a bunch of younger fans to the club,” the group said.

Dude Perfect have announced they've taken a minority stake in the Clarets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What Vincent Kompany and the guys achieved last year was incredible and it’s a really exciting time to be a Burnley fan.

“We also spoke to JJ multiple times and his passion and ideas for how we can help grow the club and create Burnley fans for life really excited us.

“We’re planning to be in town for the Manchester City game and we can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Burnley chairman Alan Pace added: “We’re delighted to formally welcome Dude Perfect into the Clarets family and this is another exciting step on our journey as we prepare for the 2023/24 season,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The guys have shown a huge interest and passion in the club, its history and our community.

“I’m excited by the opportunities that this partnership will bring as we continue to attract new fans and showcase the Burnley brand to a global audience.”

The news comes just a few days after NFL legend Tom Brady was announced as a minority shareholder of Birmingham City.