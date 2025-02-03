Young Ajax winger becomes Burnley's second capture of transfer deadline day

Burnley have made Ajax wide man Jaydon Banel their second signing of transfer deadline day.

The 20-year-old arrives from the Eredivisie for an undisclosed fee and pens a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Clarets.

It comes after Marcus Edwards also made the move to Turf Moor earlier today on an initial loan deal from Sporting.

“It feels amazing to be here,” Banel said of his move.

“It’s a historical club and I see a lot of options here for me to show my qualities.

“I immediately had a good feeling about coming here. It’s a new chapter in my football career and my life. I am now ready to get focussed and get started.”

Banel joined Ajax’s academy system in 2012 and progressed through the ranks before becoming a regular in the youth team during the 2021/22 season.

Ajax' Dutch forward Jaydon Banel celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax Amsterdam and NEC Nijmegen at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, on February 18, 2024. (Photo by Olaf Kraak / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

A debut for the club’s reserve side, Jong Ajax, followed in January 2022 when the forward provided an assist for the winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Den Bosch.

Across the next two campaigns, Banel – who was born in the Netherlands to Surinamese descent – cemented his place in the side and played over 50 times for Ajax’s second team.

He then made his first-team debut in November 2023 in a Europa League tie against Marseille and has gone on to make a further eight senior appearances.

Banel becomes Burnley’s fifth signing of the January transfer window, following in the footsteps of Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey, the returning Ashley Barnes and Edwards.