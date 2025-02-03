Burnley man pens new contract before joining League One outfit on loan

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 20:09 BST
Dara Costelloe has put pen to paper on a new contract for Burnley – before sealing a loan move to League One side Northampton Town.
placeholder image
Read More
John Egan explains Hull City move after Burnley deadline day departure is confir...

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign in League Two with Accrington Stanley, where he scored five league goals in 21 games.

Costelloe was then brought back to Gawthorpe after suffering an injury, an issue he has since recovered from.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He will now spend the remainder of the season on loan with the Cobbers, who sit 20th in League One, five points ahead of the relegation zone.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract for Burnley,” Costelloe said.

“Having come through the academy to be part of the Premier League squad a year later was amazing.

“The club have continued to support my development as a footballer and I’m now looking forward to the next step with a loan spell at Northampton Town.”

Burnley say the Irishman’s contract will run until June 2026.

Related topics:BurnleyLeague OneNorthampton TownLeague TwoPremier League
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice