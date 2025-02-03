Burnley man pens new contract before joining League One outfit on loan

Dara Costelloe has put pen to paper on a new contract for Burnley – before sealing a loan move to League One side Northampton Town.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the campaign in League Two with Accrington Stanley, where he scored five league goals in 21 games.

Costelloe was then brought back to Gawthorpe after suffering an injury, an issue he has since recovered from.

He will now spend the remainder of the season on loan with the Cobbers, who sit 20th in League One, five points ahead of the relegation zone.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract for Burnley,” Costelloe said.

“Having come through the academy to be part of the Premier League squad a year later was amazing.

“The club have continued to support my development as a footballer and I’m now looking forward to the next step with a loan spell at Northampton Town.”

Burnley say the Irishman’s contract will run until June 2026.