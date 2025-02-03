John Egan explains Hull City move after Burnley deadline day departure is confirmed

John Egan’s deadline day move to Burnley’s fellow Championship side Hull City has now been confirmed

The 32-year-old has joined the Tigers on a permanent basis, making the switch to Humberside for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back has penned an initial 18-month deal with the option to extend by a further year.

Explaining his move, Egan said: “I’m delighted.

"I’d known about the interest for a couple of weeks but wasn’t sure if it was going to happen. Last night, I got a call and I made my way over this morning.

“The club has made some really good signings in January. It’s a really good squad, a very good manager; it just needs to drive up the league now.

“The manager has steadied things and the team plays some good football, high intensity, on the front foot. They’re the type of teams you want to play in.

“I’ve played a lot of games in this division, managed to get promoted twice. Every game is really hard and the main thing is about being consistent. Having consistent standards in training leads to consistent performances on a matchday.

“I’m looking forward to the future, putting on the black and amber, being a Hull City player. I’ll give it my all, and hopefully, we can achieve success together.”

Egan only made the move to Turf Moor during the summer, but has been limited to making just two starts and six substitute appearances due to the form of CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve ahead of him.

So impressive have the duo been, Egan has seen just 234 minutes of action.

With the Clarets conceding just nine goals in 30 games and keeping 21 clean sheets, Scott Parker has had no need to chop and change at the back.

Burnley still have until 11pm tonight to conclude their transfer business. So far Oliver Sonne, Jonjo Shelvey, Marcus Edwards and Ashley Barnes have arrived this month, while Egan joins Hjalmar Ekdal, Hannes Delcroix, Han-Noah Massengo, Andreas Hountondji and Jay Rodriguez in moving on.