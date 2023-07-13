Wout Weghorst reports back for pre-season training with Burnley after Manchester United loan

Uncertainty has surrounded the striker’s Clarets future having spent last season out on loan, initially with Besiktas before making a surprise move to Manchester United.

The 30-year-old linked up with the Red Devils in January after being recalled early from his loan spell in Turkey. The Dutch striker made 31 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side, scoring twice.

Weghorst has been linked with a permanent move away from Turf Moor and up to now has not been involved in Burnley’s pre-season.

But the Clarets have this morning released a video showing Weghorst reporting back for training at Gawthorpe.

“It feels good (to be back),” he told the camera.

“I’m good. (My summer) also good.”

Weghorst made 20 appearances for the Clarets during the back end of the 2021/22 season, when the club were relegated to the Championship

When asked what he’s most looking forward to now he’s back with the Clarets, Weghorst said: “To be successful here.”

A reunion with Sean Dyche at Everton has been mooted, while Bayer Leverkusen and Galatasaray have also been linked with the striker’s services.

Dyche previously brought Weghorst to Burnley in January 2022 for a fee of around £12m, but it’s fair to say the move hasn’t worked out so far.

Since then, the forward has made just 20 outings for the Clarets, scoring twice.

While Weghorst did help Man Utd claim a piece of silverware last season in the form of the Carabao Cup, he admits the move didn’t go as well as he would have liked.

“I'm still really, really proud and thankful that I'm playing for this amazing club – big club – the most beautiful club in England. For me, it’s been a great experience so far,” he told MUTV.

“I’ve enjoyed it from the first minute since I’ve been here. I've really tried to give my all in every match I've played, in every minute I've had. It doesn’t matter which position it is, I always give my best.