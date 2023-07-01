Wout Weghorst officially returns to Burnley from Manchester United but uncertainty remains over striker's future

The 30-year-old made the move to Old Trafford in January after being recalled early from his loan spell with Turkish side Besiktas.

The Dutch striker made 31 appearances for Erik Ten Hag’s side, scoring twice.

“In terms of incoming loans at United, Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst are due to return to Bayern Munich and Burnley, respectively,” United said in a statement.

“Both made telling contributions to our Carabao Cup success and clinching a top-three place in the Premier League, with Weghorst supplying the assist for Marcus Rashford's goal in the final win over Newcastle United at Wembley.

“Sabitzer scored twice in the home Europa League tie with Sevilla after opening his account in the Emirates FA Cup comeback against Fulham, but missed the run-in due to a knee problem.”

It remains to be seen if Weghorst’s future lies at Turf Moor or elsewhere given there’s been no real speculation regarding his next steps – other than a brief link of a reunion with Sean Dyche at Everton.

Does Weghorst still have a future at Turf Moor?

Discussing his time at Old Trafford prior to their FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, Weghorst admitted the spell didn’t go as well as he would have liked.

“I'm still really, really proud and thankful that I'm playing for this amazing club, big club, the most beautiful club in England. For me, it’s been a great experience so far,” he told MUTV.

“I’ve enjoyed it from the first minute since I’ve been here. I've really tried to give my all in every match I've played, in every minute I've had. It doesn’t matter which position it is, I always give my best.

“Of course, for me as a striker, only two goals is not enough. It’s not good. That's just the only thing for me that's disappointing, because I know I'm capable to do it.

